Acquisition of Pfizer vaccines to inoculate children in process according to Public Health

Santo Domingo, DR

The vaccination plan for children will be carried out in schools for reasons of optimization of resources, taking advantage of this context even to facilitate parents’ authorization, as explained by the Deputy Minister of Collective Health, Eladio Pérez.

“This does not mean that specific centers will not be opened or that centers that are already enabled can be included,” explained Dr. Pérez, while recalling that there are minors who are being vaccinated in existing centers.

This massive vaccination campaign will begin on Monday, February 14, after being postponed last Monday.

Regarding the doses, he explained that Coronavac will be applied the same as for adults “because they use a vaccine technology called an attenuated virus, which is harmless and well known.”

“When the Pfizer vaccine arrives, because it is a different type of technology, it has a different dose, because if it were the same dose, we would use the ones we already have here,” he added, highlighting that the acquisition of this biological is in process. They do not estimate the date of arrival of shipments.

In schools, logistics are being carried out with which, depending on the quantities collected, they will make arrangements for the number of doses to be contracted. However, from Coronavac, the authorities claim to have sufficient amounts for the identified population, and the arrival of Pfizer is contemplated.

Vice Minister Pérez recalled that vaccination in children and adolescents is not mandatory.