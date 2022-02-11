Showing vaccination card is almost essential for access to commercial places.

Santo Domingo, DR

Presenting the vaccination card to access different public places in this capital has become almost indispensable, along with masks.

Together with others against the coronavirus, this restrictive measure is part of the main conditions adopted by some commercial centers, squares, supermarkets, and some entities in particular.

During a tour made by a team of Listín Diario, it was frequently observed, and almost as the main requirement, to show the inoculation card to enter the shopping malls.

In addition, the correct use of the mask is also essential to enter these places.

As this measure is no longer new for many citizens, they choose to have them on immediately they go to the place while the vaccination certification is hanging, which is easily observed or digitally on their cell phone, which allows the security of the premises to give way without inconvenience.

However, some citizens differ from the requirement of the vaccination card and consider the measure unnecessary.

For example, a citizen identified as Juan Luis said that the initiative does nothing to help the country eliminate the coronavirus.

Many other countries worldwide are dropping all vaccine-related mandates and passes entirely and working toward a return to normal.

For her part, Jossy Corcino said that the measure is “absurd” because it takes time away from her when she is in a hurry to do some errand.

“Sometimes one walks fast, asking for that makes us lose time, besides it should not be mandatory to present whether one was vaccinated or not, at the end we need the services but they also need us,” he said, noting that he is vaccinated but emphasizing that the obligation is too much.

Another citizen, identified as Guillermo, was satisfied and said that the places they go to have always asked for the inoculation certification, which shows “a commitment to protect us” on the part of the place. He considered the measure very successful and urged everyone to continue with the vaccination.