In La Vega there will be an extraordinary carnival for 3 days at the end of February

La Vega. – The Organizing Committee of the La Vega Carnival (Cocave) announced this Friday that an extraordinary version would be held on the last weekend of February 25, 26, and 27.

The president of the committee and mayor of the municipality, Kelvin Cruz, declared that the measure to celebrate the Vegan Carnival on the 25th, 26th, and 27th.

Cruz added that on Friday 25 “we will have gatherings in all the caves in the area of celebration of the Diablos Cojuelos, on Saturday 26 a large caravan that will end with parties and artistic presentations in the different carnival areas and on Sunday 27, everyone for the streets with masks, in costume, with masks, without masks, with painted faces, with floats, with whatever you want to celebrate and enjoy with joy the colorful and magic of the world-famous La Vega Carnival.”

The Organizing Committee of the Vegan Carnival (Cocave) decided to hold an extraordinary carnival after President Luis Abinader and the Health Cabinet suspended the restrictions against covid-19 due to the registered low contagions in the country in recent weeks.

Mayor Cruz was accompanied by Senator Ramón Rogelio Genao; Governor Luisa Jiménez de La Mota; Martin Duquela, president of Ucave; Nelson Cosme, provincial director of Health, councilors, among other personalities linked to the Cocave Carnival.

Every year, the Carnival in La Vega attracts the attention of a large part of the Dominican population that travels from different parts of the country to this province to enjoy the activities organized during the month of February.