Eddy Alcántara: inflation “not so shocking” when compared to other countries

The executive director of the National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor), Eddy Alcántara, assured today that when comparing the country's inflation with other nations "it is not so shocking". "We know that there has been some inflation in most products, but not as shocking as in other countries. We know that regardless of the fact that it generates disorder in the pockets of Dominicans, we have to make them aware of it and that is what the whole government is working on," he said. "It is an issue that is not only in the Dominican Republic. We have a Government that is interested and concerned about the situation that is occurring. (...) And it has been achieved to be able to show that the canned goods experienced a significant increase in four weeks. We are going to see the downward impact, thanks to the contribution of these industrialists and the commitment of the Government", said Alcántara. You can read: Pro Consumidor: no complaint or denunciation for misleading advertising on Valentine's Day Interviewed on the program "HOY Mismo", Eddy Alcántara, stated that the Government is working so that inflation, shortages and shortages are practically zero. "We can exhibit as a State and this is what we have transferred to a capsule that we call observatory so that Dominican society is oriented and realizes that regardless of the universal inflation that has generated the pandemic we are the only country in Latin America where we have shortages or shortages practically zero," said the director of Pro Consumidor. Of the 145 products of the basic food basket, the 80 products of the market and the 255 pharmaceutical products of greater commercialization in the Dominican Republic, we are the only country in Latin America where we have shortages or shortages of practically zero", said the director of Pro Consumidor. This is an achievement due to the timely intervention of the Government in these economic issues that permanently convenes the price table", said Eddy Alcántara. Efforts He also guaranteed that the Government has worked so that the inflationary rate produced by the pandemic is one of the least affected in the country. You could read: Pro Consumidor sanctions businesses for charging commission for card use "The inflation issue is not purely an issue of perhaps some kind of incorrect behavior of the Government's economic policy. The Government has done the right thing, today we are the second country with the second lowest inflation rate as a result of the international situation", he said. "We are the only country that does not have a supply problem because there is a free market here", pointed out Eddy Alcántara.

