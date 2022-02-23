Pro Consumidor cites the owner of Peperoni restaurant after incident

The National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro-Consumer) reported today that it summoned the owner and manager of the Peperoni restaurant, after allegedly preventing a lady from entering because she was wearing braids.

