Dominican Gov. rebuffs alleged mistreatment of pregnant Haitian women

Santo Domingo.- The Government will respond to the n the call by the Committee for the Elimination of Discrimination against Women of the United Nations (UN), which urged the authorities to immediately suspend the deportation of Haitian women in a state of gestation, and to guarantee their protection against violence.

On Tuesday the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla said that women in labor who arrive in the Dominican Republic from the neighboring nation are not mistreated, because they are offered care that is not provided in their country of origin.

The director of the National Health Service (SNS), Mario Lama, stated that hospitals provide assistance to all people regardless of their immigration status, sexual preference or religious affiliation.