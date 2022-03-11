About 10 people under investigation for assault on baseball player Miguel Andújar in San Cristóbal

Santo Domingo, DR

At least ten people are under investigation for the assault on a property owned by New York Yankees player Miguel Andújar.

The spokesman for the National Police, Diego Pesqueira, offered the information. They assured that the body of order is doing intelligence work to find those responsible for the event and produce the arrests.

Early Thursday morning, Andújar was stripped of some of his assets on a farm he owned in San Cristóbal.

A source told this newspaper that the assault took place on a farm owned by Andújar in Palenque, and they took a chain and 25,000 pesos from him.

Miguel Andujar is 27 years old.