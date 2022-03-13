Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is in the Dominican Republic.

According to videos circulating on social networks, Jeff Bezos, the founder, and president of Amazon, is in the Dominican Republic.

One of the videos shows his yacht Flying Fox, which is more than 27 meters long and valued at approximately 485 million dollars.

While in another of the videos, the businessman is seen in a nightclub, supposedly in La Romana.

Jeff Bezos was in Amazonia

At the beginning of March, the richest man in the world, according to Forbes, Jeff Bezos, visited the Serranía de Chiribiquete National Natural Park, in the Colombian Amazon, together with the country’s president, Iván Duque.

“We traveled to the Serranía de Chiribiquete Natural Park with Jeff, founder of BezosEarthFund, and his vice president, Lauren Sánchez.¨

We will show them progress on commitments against the Climate Crisis and the declaration, this year, of 30% of the territory as protected areas,” Duque wrote on Twitter.