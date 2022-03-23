Public Health reports 105 new cases of coronavirus; 442 active cases remain

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health reported 105 new cases of SARS-CoV-2, after processing 3,757 samples, according to epidemiological bulletin number 734.

In the last 24 hours, 657 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 3,100 antigen tests were processed.

The health authorities reported that the positivity of the last four weeks is placed at 1.08% and the daily at 4.02%. Four hundred forty-two active cases remain active.

No deaths from the disease were reported, while 4,375 people have died from the disease since the pandemic began, with lethality of 0.76%.

Occupation in hospitals

On the other hand, of the 2,373 Covid-19 beds that the Hospital Network has, 118 are occupied, for 5%.

In 585-bed Intensive Care Units (ICUs), 24 are occupied, representing 4%.

The General Directorate of Epidemiology (Digepi) indicates that of 469 ventilators in the system, 19 people are connected, for 4%.

Risk groups

Risk groups continue to be in people with comorbidities.

The official statistical document that collects these data indicates that due to hypertension, the deaths correspond to 23.13%, while due to diabetes, 14.47%

While pregnant women affected by the coronavirus add 1,831 and health workers 2,300.