Government will not import anything that is produced here

Constanza, La Vega, DR

The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, expressed that the State has national production as a priority and that articles produced in the country will not be replaced by imported produce.

“As a government, we guarantee that we have national production as a priority and as the public-private alliance to face the pandemic gave us results, we are committed to carrying out a public-producers alliance so that they can guarantee their production and food stability in the country,” Peña said after a meeting with associations of Constanza.

She pointed out that despite “the challenging moments the country is facing due to the war conflict, the government is looking for mechanisms to promote decent work.”

She emphasized the creation of a coalition between the public sector and producers to guarantee food stability.

Raquel Peña made this weekend an approach with farmers of La Vega and other provinces where she initiated some works in the health and industrial sector.

Free Trade Zone

Peña also visited San Pedro de Macorís and inaugurated six industrial warehouses in the Free Zone park managed by Proindustria.

Four new manufacturing companies will be installed there, which will generate 1,500 new jobs.

Peña assures that the country is an example in the region for its economic dynamization “due to the joint work of the government and the private sector.”

The Vice-President also inaugurated the construction of the Fire Fighting System Network with an investment of 118 million pesos.