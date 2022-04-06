US$490M in drugs seized in Dominican territory in 2022

Santo Domingo.- With the shipment of 1,129 brigs of cocaine seized by the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) last weekend at the Caucedo Port, there are seven tons of that drug seized this year in Dominican territory, have an estimated value of US$490 million

The North American and European markets are the main destinations for these narcotics.

Sources told Diario Libre that the figures handled by the authorities indicate that, when leaving South America, from where large shipments usually begin, a kilo of cocaine is worth around 4,000 dollars.

It reveals that when already in local territory, the cost per kilogram is calculated between 7,000 and 8,000 dollars and once shipped to their destination countries, it is presumed that it would be between 25,000 and 30,000 dollars, prices that vary depending on the place of destination