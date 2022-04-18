Economist proposes to create cabinet to suggest dam site

“I say this because I have the impression that they are leaving everything to Barrick, and that would be a disaster for our country.”

After warning about the socio-economic and environmental impact of the construction of a new dam to deposit the post-refining tailings of the Barrick-Pueblo Viejo company, economist Virgilio Malagón Alvarez suggested to President Luis Abinader to form a technical cabinet that could follow up on the issue and recommend the most optimal geographic location for such purposes.

In a letter sent to the head of state, and this media has a copy, Malagón Alvarez indicated that this cabinet would be made up of technicians and specialists from the government and the private sector.

“From what has been observed in the national press, there is a lack of decision on the part of the government in relation to this issue,” said the Hydrocarbons specialist from the University of Thornewood, Holland.

He pointed out that there are qualified professionals in the country to carry out the necessary studies to determine the most adequate location for a dry tailings dam.

“I say this because I get the impression that they are leaving everything to Barrick and that would be destructive for our country. This company could carry out the pertinent studies, but the national experts are the ones who will be able to discern if these are valid or not,” he said.