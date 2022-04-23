Flying Fox Yacht departed port leaving behind a cloak of silence

Santo Domingo, DR

The luxury yacht Flying Fox, which after a month in the Port Don Diego in Santo Domingo, sailed with an unknown destination, leaving in doubt who its occupants were/are and the reason for having anchored in the Dominican Republic, in addition to an investigation of the Public Ministry about three weeks ago for alleged illicit trafficking of weapons.

This Friday, around noon, part of the port personnel informed reporters of this media that the Flying Fox had left around 10:00 a.m. and that they did not know where to. The Public Prosecutor’s Office only confirmed the vessel’s departure.

As revealed by Forbes magazine, the boat is linked to Russian tycoon Dmitry Kamenshchik, who owns Moscow’s Domodedovo airport in his country. Flying Fox is one of the largest yachts globally and can accommodate 25 people.

On March 25, agents of the US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and other Dominican agencies, such as the Directorate General of Customs (DGA), paid a visit to the ship without any information about what happened inside. However, a week later, on April 1, the yacht was seized by several Public Prosecutor’s Office agents.