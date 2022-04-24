Do you know who has received the most remittances this year in the Dominican Republic?
The flow of money sent from abroad, what we call remittances, is received more by men than by women, a trend that is becoming more marked every day and that the figures for the first quarter of this year show quite well.
Central Bank statistics point out that 53.9% of the remittances received by the country went to men, while 46.1% went to women.
Between 2015 and 2018, it was women who received the highest percentage of remittances; however, as of 2019, ý to date the balance has tipped in favor of men, with a drastic change from receiving 45.3% in 2018 to 50.9% in 2019.
In the first three months of this year, the country received US$2,396.2 million in remittances, of which men received US$1,291.5 million and women US$1,104.6 million.
The most significant volume of remittances came from the United States, with 84.5% of the total in the first quarter of this year. Spain follows it with 6.5%, Haiti with 1.2%, and Italy and Puerto Rico with 0.9%.
Data on the flow of remittances by provinces show that 33.4% of the money sent from abroad remained in the National District, followed by the provinces of Santiago and Santo Domingo, with 14.3% and 8.7%, respectively, which indicates that more than half (56.4%) of the remittances are received in the metropolitan areas of the country.