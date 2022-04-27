Senators approve project that declares the bullfight of El Seibo as cultural heritage of the DR

Santo Domingo, DR

On Tuesday the Senate of the Republic approved the bill that declares the bullfights of the El Seibo province as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Dominican Republic.

The initiative was presented by the senator from El Seibo and vice president of the Senate, Santiago José Zorrilla.

The senators also approved in second reading the bill that designates with the name of “Machacho González,” the San Francisco de Macorís-Nagua ring road, in the province of Duarte, which was presented by senators Franklin Romero (Duarte); Melania Salvador Jimenez (Bahoruco); Ginette Bournigal de Jiménez (Puerto Plata); and Lía Díaz Santana (Azua).

Five other resolutions were also approved in the session, among other legislative initiatives.

Among the resolutions is one that asks President Luis Abinader to include in the General State Budget for the year 2023, the construction of a second-level hospital in the municipality of San José de los Llanos, San Pedro de Macorís province, an initiative presented by Senator Franklin Peña.

Likewise, the resolution asks President Luis Abinader to instruct the executive director of the National Health Service, Mario Lama, for the installation of an interurban network of ambulances for the Hato Mayor province, which includes the hospitals of the municipalities of Sabana de la Mar, El Valle and Hato Mayor, an initiative presented by senators Dr. Cristóbal Castillo (Hato Mayor) and José Antonio Castillo (San José de Ocoa).

The legislators sanctioned the resolution that requests President Luis Abinader to include in the General State Budget for the year 2023 the construction of an aqueduct for the municipal district of Mata Palacio, municipality of Hato Mayor, an initiative presented by senators Dr. Cristóbal Castillo ( Hato Mayor) and José Antonio Castillo (San José de Ocoa).

Similarly, the resolution that requests the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, the creation of a tourism development master plan for the municipalities of El Valle and Sabana de la Mar, Hato Mayor province; initiative presented by senators Dr. Cristóbal Castillo (Hato Mayor) and José Antonio Castillo (San José de Ocoa).

Also, the resolution requesting President Luis Abinader to build and expand the Azua-Baní road to four lanes and to instruct the Minister of Public Works, Deligne Ascención, to carry out said work was approved, an initiative presented by Senator Lía Diaz Santana (Azua).