Ex Haitian PM posts video shows alleged abuse by Dominicans
Jovenel Moise, Claude Joseph.
Santo Domingo.- Former interim Prime Minister of Haiti, Claude Joseph, released a video where Dominican soldiers are seen mistreating a person, who appears to be a Haitian immigrant.
Joseph uploaded a video, which does not date or give details about when or where it was recorded, and in it some four Dominican soldiers can be seen, one of them wearing DGM (General Directorate of Migration) garb struggling with the civilian.
The video, recorded behind an apparent metal fence, shows how the soldiers take the citizen by his clothes, hitting him first with a chain and then with a sort of wooden cane.
The audio of the video cannot be understood, but at the end it is heard saying only “not like that,” however, there is no context for the situation shown.
“This is how Dominican soldiers are treating Haitians in the Dominican Republic. This is unacceptable,” he tweeted.
Not a good move to post such a video, with no date or explanation. He’s trying to sow discord. While I am against any type of abuse, I am also against undermining tactics.
Look like this guy is looking for trouble, an ex diplomat, is he bored ? Does he want me to send videos of Haitians killing Dominican on our side of island, What an idiot of leader Haitians got, Like I said before Haitians will never progress with leaders like that . They should leave the island or give their side of island to the Dominicans , since they can’t govern themselves. The Dominican government should consider this person ( persona non grata) he shouldn’t be allowed in Dominican territory, even if he is elected again.
How about how Haitian soldiers and police treats Dominican in Haiti. Dominicans are not treat it decently in that country because they hate us and are raise with the idea that we stole their land and this country belongs to them.