Ex Haitian PM posts video shows alleged abuse by Dominicans

Santo Domingo.- Former interim Prime Minister of Haiti, Claude Joseph, released a video where Dominican soldiers are seen mistreating a person, who appears to be a Haitian immigrant.

Joseph uploaded a video, which does not date or give details about when or where it was recorded, and in it some four Dominican soldiers can be seen, one of them wearing DGM (General Directorate of Migration) garb struggling with the civilian.

The video, recorded behind an apparent metal fence, shows how the soldiers take the citizen by his clothes, hitting him first with a chain and then with a sort of wooden cane.

The audio of the video cannot be understood, but at the end it is heard saying only “not like that,” however, there is no context for the situation shown.

“This is how Dominican soldiers are treating Haitians in the Dominican Republic. This is unacceptable,” he tweeted.