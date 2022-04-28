Occupancy in ICU and ventilators is at 0% after this Thursday’s bulletin

The use of ventilators today is recorded at 0%, as is the occupancy of beds in the ICU.

Bulletin 770 of the Ministry of Public Health records that in Hospital Occupation, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is at 0% ICU beds, 0 occupied out of 585 and likewise people connected to ventilators, 0 occupied out of 469.

Despite this drop, regular occupancy stands at 2%, with 46 occupied beds out of 2,373 available. And today, there were 66 new cases.

After processing 2,196 samples, 1,425 for the first time and 771 subsequent ones; 1,681 antigenic and 515 PCR.

The new cases are added to the 290 active ones and the 579,314 registered total. The negative samples are added to the discarded more than two million cases (2,696,242).

The total deaths have been 4,376; none registered or occurred in the past 24 hours. The lethality remains at 0.76%.

Most of the new cases are between the National District (35) and Santiago (16). While Duarte, La Vega, Espaillat, and Santo Domingo, in addition to other provinces, register between 3 and 1 case.