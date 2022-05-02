Police suspend detachment agents in Naco after the death of young David de los Santos

However, the statement from the National Police did not explain the injuries suffered by David de los Santos or how he acquired them.

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Police announced the suspension of agents from its detachment in Naco, National District, after the death of young David de los Santos.

This information was shared by the social networks of the military entity through a message that also indicated the opening of an investigation into the death of de los Santos, whose relatives claimed members of the uniformed police beat him.

” Police suspend service agents in Naco Detachment and have to investigate circumstances of the death of a man in health center after being detained in that endowment,” began the statement as mentioned above.

Likewise, this document also indicated that the deceased today was transferred to the staff after an incident in a shopping mall.

According to the preliminary report of the Police, David was detained in the first instance by security employees of the square after he had suffered “a mental crisis and said a few words to a lady, who felt threatened.”

Agents from the Naco police detachment were later contacted, and it was the day after his arrest, that he was taken to the Dr. Francisco E. Moscoso Puello Hospital, from where he was referred to Darío Contreras, where he died.

However, the statement from the National Police did not explain what the injuries suffered by the young man were or how he acquired them but instead stated only that David was “assisted by 911 personnel, called by agents” and that the investigation would be “transparent and supported by reports and medical reports.”