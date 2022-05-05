Uber Encargo, a new option to carry out errands in the Dominican Republic

The Uber transportation platform announced a new option to carry out errands at the touch of a button, Uber Encargo, through which Dominicans can request errands such as looking for clothes at the laundry, picking up a birthday arrangement, taking a package to the courier office, among others.

At the moment, the new option is available in Santo Domingo, in the area of ​​the National District.

“At Uber we continue to innovate to make everyday life easier and more convenient for users. Uber Encargo is proof of this. Now Dominicans will be able to solve their errands through the Uber app, with just the touch of a button. In addition, this alternative allows drivers with motorcycles to have more options to generate additional earnings,” said Victor Jaen, general manager of Uber for Panama and the Caribbean. He assured us that the DR is the first country in the Caribbean and Central America that will have Uber. Custom available.

With Uber Encargo, driver-partners will be able to mobilize items and generate additional earnings for the extra time of the diligence ordered by the user. The driving partners will make the orders on motorcycles, and if they have to move the items, they must not exceed 20 kg.

The user and driver-partner can communicate during the diligence management in the same way that they already do on any trip with the Uber app. As part of the security tools, Uber has anonymized the phone number, so the phone number of the user and driver are kept anonymous within the app.

It is recalled that Uber arrived in the Dominican Republic in November 2015. The app is available in Santo Domingo, Santiago, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana and Higüey. It has more than 28,000 drivers and 500,000 users.