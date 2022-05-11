Trough that is located in the north of the country will cause downpours this Wednesday

Likewise, Onamet reported that temperatures would remain hot, especially in urban areas.

Santo Domingo, DR

For this Wednesday, the remnants of a trough that affects the northern part of the island of Santo Domingo will produce clouds in the morning hours.

According to the weather report issued by the National Meteorology Office (Onamet), this cloudy weather will be accompanied by downpours, electrical storms, and gusts of wind that could be of great intensity and with possible hailstorms.

The areas where these precipitations are expected to occur are the northwest, north, and northeast regions, the eastern plain, the Caribbean coastline, and the Central Cordillera.

Likewise, the entity reported that temperatures would remain hot due to the warm wind from the southeast, especially in urban areas.

The forecast will not register significant changes tomorrow, Thursday; the incidence of the trough will favor a cloudy environment from the early hours of the day with the occurrence of moderate downpours.

local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 29°C and 31°C, while the minimum will remain between 20°C and 22°C.