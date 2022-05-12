The effects of the trough over the country will persist generating rains this Thursday.

Onamet reported that the rains could become moderate to heavy, accompanied by possible hailstorms and gusts of wind.

Santo Domingo, DR

During the early hours of this Thursday, rains will occur over several points of the national territory.

According to the weather report issued by the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), these precipitations result from the effects of the trough located in the northern part of the Dominican Republic.

The downpours, which according to the forecast, will increase in intensity as the afternoon passes, will occur primarily in the northeast, southeast, Central Mountain Range, and the border area.

The agency also reported that the rains could become moderate to heavy, accompanied by possible hail and wind gusts.

For this Friday, a decrease in the intensity and frequency of rains is forecast due to the departure of the trough; however, humidity values will remain high, with local downpours with isolated thunderstorms being forecast.

On the other hand, temperatures will remain hot due to the warm southeasterly wind, especially in urban areas.

Local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 29°C and 31°C, while the minimum will remain between 20°C and 22°C.