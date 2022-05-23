800 new cases of coronavirus have been detected during last week

Santo Domingo, DR

In the last seven days, the country has diagnosed some 797 new positive cases of the Covid-19 virus through laboratory tests, placing the cumulative positivity of four weeks above 2%, after several weeks below 1%.

The increase in cases of the virus began to activate in recent days in the country, after having remained for weeks with a minimal incidence throughout the national territory.

Yesterday, the 794 epidemiological bulletins reported 101 new positive cases captured in the last 24 hours, out of 3,308 samples analyzed, for a daily positivity of 6.03% and an accumulated four-week positivity of 2.11%.

On May 15, the system reported 107 positive cases. The next day it registered 130 cases, followed by 163 new infections, 90 cases, 109 cases, and 97 cases in the subsequent days, until yesterday when it reported 101 new conditions.

The active or positive cases accumulated to date add up to 640 nationwide, for 581,351 from March 2020 to date.

The country has processed 3.3 million laboratory samples since the pandemic, equivalent to 317,993 per million inhabitants.

Mortality

In recent months, reports of mortality from Covid-19 in the country have been minimal. Nevertheless, the Dominican Republic accumulates 4,377 deaths from the disease, with a lethality of 0.75% and a mortality rate of 418.91 per million inhabitants.

The population with the highest risk of death is those with underlying diseases. Hospitalizations for the disease also show a reduction. Yesterday the system reported 31 patients hospitalized in regular beds and one in Intensive Care Units.