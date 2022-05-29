Another low pressure system overhead, but rain to be moderate on Mother’s Day

Santo Domingo, DR.

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecast that this Sunday, Mother’s Day, local rains will be generated from early morning and early morning hours, with possible thundershowers in areas of the Caribbean coast, northeast, and center of the country.

This means that in the provinces of María Trinidad Sánchez, Samaná, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, La Altagracia, Peravia, and Barahona, among other nearby regions, precipitation will be recorded due to the drag of moisture carried by the east-southeast wind.

In the afternoon, scattered showers are expected, which could be locally moderate, accompanied by thunderstorms and wind gusts in sectors of the northeast, southeast (including Greater Santo Domingo), northwest, and the Central Cordillera.

“These rains will prevail until the early hours of the night, due to the approach of a new trough at different levels of the troposphere and local factors specific to the island,” ONAMET explained.

The office emphasized that from this Monday, a reduction of the precipitations in the accumulated count is expected, but the incidence of the trough at high altitude will provoke from the morning hours and mainly in the afternoon local downpours, thunderstorms, and possible gusts of wind in the northeast, southeast, Central Cordillera and the border zone.

Yesterday afternoon, Onamet modified the weather alerts and warnings for possible rural and urban flooding, flooding of rivers, streams, creeks, and landslides in the following provinces.

In this sense, it discontinued these warnings for the provinces of Duarte, Baría Trinidad Sánchez, San Juan, and San Pedro de Macoris but maintained under warning La Vega and Santiago.

Meanwhile, Hato Mayor Monseñor Nouel, Monte Plata, San José de Ocoa, Sánchez Ramírez, Santiago Rodríguez and Monseñor Nouel remain under alert.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) maintains under yellow alert the provinces of Monseñor Nouel, Santiago, La Vega, and San José de Ocoa.

While the provinces of Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, Santiago Rodríguez, San Pedro de Macorís, San Juan, Duarte, Samaná Sánchez Ramírez, Puerto Plata and María Trinidad Sánchez remain under green alert.

Damage left by the rains

At least 13 aqueducts are out of service due to damage left by the rains, implying some 101,274, reported the COE.

It also reported that due to the strong winds generated in the community of Guanito in the municipality of Villa Altagracia in San Cristobal province, the roof of the Nueva Estrella school in the new neighborhood of Esperanza was affected.

The COE reported that the communities of Cubita, Concho Primo, Margarín, Regalo, Campiña and Guanábana de San Pedro de Macoris were cut off due to the flooding of the Soco River.