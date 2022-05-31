Groups: mistreat Haitians no more
Santo Domingo.- Twenty-seven social organizations denounced this Monday that the Government in the Dominican Republic practices “racist violence” against Haitian immigrants and black Dominicans.
In a press conference in front of the National Palace, the entities demanded that the Government stop its “policy of violation” against these people and asked that due process be respected at the time of the arrests.
“We are not saying that people with irregular migratory status be given permission to live in an irregular situation, but that due process be exhausted so that these people are not violated,” said group spokesperson Sheila Báez
Llego el partido Democrata al poder y ya empezaron los ataques encontra de la Republica Domincana sobre supuestos maltratos a los Haitianos que aqui residen. Si no se sienten bien aqui y piensan que no los tratamos bien entonces que vayan para su pais para que alla los traten como reyes. A los Dominicanos cuando la policia los arresta los tratan mal tambien.
Los mismos grupos que apoyan haiti ni de coña vivirian en haiti
Se apoya que no sean racistas hacia ellos no que hagan violencia. Tu vivirías en Arabia saudita donde no tienes libertad de expresión? Lo dudo pero se defendiera la gente que vive hay
Their so mistreated yet they keep swimming and sneaking there way to dajabon border ready to look for more work” from those racist multi racial dominicans ??? Gee i wonder why🤔🤔🤔 i guess misery loves company.
Bernie
