Groups: mistreat Haitians no more

Santo Domingo.- Twenty-seven social organizations denounced this Monday that the Government in the Dominican Republic practices “racist violence” against Haitian immigrants and black Dominicans.

In a press conference in front of the National Palace, the entities demanded that the Government stop its “policy of violation” against these people and asked that due process be respected at the time of the arrests.

“We are not saying that people with irregular migratory status be given permission to live in an irregular situation, but that due process be exhausted so that these people are not violated,” said group spokesperson Sheila Báez