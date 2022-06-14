Abinader: There is a transition to a government that does the right things, but “we are not all going at the same speed”

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader expressed that the country still needs to develop a culture of transparency and honesty in the procurement processes of public entities.

During his participation in the presentation of the ” Good Practices Observatory ” launched by the Ministry of Tourism that took place today, the president emphasized the need to “be transparent.”

“We need a culture of transparency and honesty in this country. I have to admit that we are in a time of transition towards a government that wants to do the right things, but we are not all going at the same speed”, said the Head of State when addressing those present.

Abinader’s statements come precisely at a time when a complaint of alleged irregularities was released in the General Directorate of Strategic and Special Projects of the Presidency of the Republic (PROPEEP).

In addition, he made reference to the fact that he does not want transparency to be “a race where one goes after the other but that we all walk at the same time”.

He said that they have advanced “too much” on the subject, however, he considers that they should “advance more”.

He specified that for there to be “a corrupt person, there must be a corrupter” within the processes that are carried out with transparency.

Observatory of Good Practices

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, announced today the creation of an “Observatory of Good Practices” for the bidding processes of the works to be developed by the Executing Committee of Tourist Infrastructures (CEIZTUR), with the aim of guaranteeing compliance with Law no. 340-06 on Purchases and Hiring of Goods, Services and Works.

Collado affirmed that this observatory is a reaffirmation of the commitment that this government has with transparency.

“Since we arrived at the Ministry of Tourism, we have implemented President Abinader’s vision of a transparent administration that is close to the communities, and this observatory will incorporate the best practices into the bidding processes to select and ensure quality and optimal delivery times,” express.