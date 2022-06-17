Binational market develops normally despite threats of civil war in Haiti

Pedernales. – The binational market was very active on this border, despite the threat of the gang leader Fanton Susan Nef (509) to provoke a civil war in Haiti due to the military persecution against him.

Commercial activity is dynamic with the flow of Haitians who pass to this site in search of food for humans and animals and the purchase of rebar, cement, sand, and other construction materials.

Likewise, thousands of Haitians are seen circulating in this area’s streets, doing motoconcho, venduteras, construction, and other activities.

Meanwhile, the immigration and military authorities of the Dominican Republic activated actions against undocumented immigrants and increased their presence in the border division.