Residents nearly lynch man who tried to steal tricycle from disabled person

Loma de Cabrera. Angry residents attacked a man with sticks and stones after he was allegedly caught when he tried to rob a disabled person of a tricycle in this municipality’s community of Laja Campeche.

Juan Contreras Solís, nicknamed “Deli,” 26 years old, resident of Río Limpio of this town, has a contused wound in the left frontal region and lacerations in various parts of the body.

The National Police reported that the incident occurred on Thursday when the disabled man, Tomas Nunez Estevez, 55, was riding a motorcycle.

He said that the alleged thief was taken to the hospital Ramon A. Villalona, of Loma de Cabrera, where he is being held in police custody for the corresponding legal purposes.