Abinader is Latin America’s wealthiest president, according to Bloomberg

Abinader, Lasso and Bukele, the three richest presidents in Latin America according to Bloomberg.

The publication consists of a register with information on the assets of several heads of state in the region.

Santo Domingo, DR

The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, is the Latin American president who accumulated the most considerable fortune, according to information shared by the specialized website Bloomberg Línea.

The publication consists of a record of information regarding the wealth of several heads of state in the region, which places Abinader at the top of the list, almost doubling the wealth of the president, who is in second place.

For this study, Bloomberg Línea journalist Dolfi Gómez García referred to Abinader’s sworn declaration of assets, deposited in September 2020, where the Dominican politician reported a wealth exceeding US$76 million (or RD$4,396 million).

That document indicates that Abinader owns an apartment worth RD$35.4 million, another 31 million for jewelry and watches, 2.9 million in audiovisual equipment, and another 15 million pesos in works of art.

He reported 14.6 million pesos in household appliances and furniture, another 23.4 million pesos, and having declared a residence of 78.4 million pesos.

Likewise, under miscellaneous income, the president reported 70 million 200 thousand pesos for an administration trust.

Likewise, he reported five vehicles being the most expensive of all the Tesla automobiles, valued at 6.8 million pesos; two 2017 Ford brand SUVs, Escape model, appraised at RD$1,618,032; a Chevrolet pickup truck for RD$1,167,224, and a jeep, also of this brand, for RD$1,589,638.

Regarding the inheritances received, the Head of State affirmed receiving RD$393,085,047 from his deceased father, José Rafael Abinader Wasaf. At the same time, his father-in-law, Elías Arbaje Farah, was the recipient of RD$3,267,484.

He also assured that he has a large part of his capital invested in shares of several companies that exceed RD$3,600 million, distributed among companies such as Imer, S.A, O&M S.A.S., and Estrella Corporation.

The others

Abinader is followed on the list by his counterpart in Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, who, according to his sworn declaration of assets last year, has a fortune of around US$39.7 million.

Then comes the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, with just over US$2.5 million; Mario Abdo Benítez, Paraguay, US$953,973; Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil, US$446,152; Luis Lacalle Pou, Uruguay, US$385,990; Luis Arce, Bolivia, US$358,916; Iván Duque, Colombia, US$358,113.

Also appearing in the registry are Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega with US$217,844; Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, US$80,626; Argentinean President Alberto Fernández, US$46,190; Chilean President Gabriel Boric, US$36,956; and Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, US$22,342.