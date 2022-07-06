Company seeks to install a plant to process sargassum in the Dominican Republic

The eventual installation of a sargassum bioprocessing plant could generate a solution with a great impact in mitigating that plant on the coasts of the Dominican Republic, according to former Sports Minister Marcos Díaz, who represents Origin by Ocean in the country, a Finnish algae refining company.

He indicated that the aforementioned plant is part of the second phase of operations of Origin by Ocean. At the end of last June, it began its operations in the country with the export to the European nation of sargassum collected in the eastern region, specifically Punta Cana.

He stated that the arrival of the entity to the Caribbean country was made after visiting several areas affected by sargassum.

“We discovered that the Dominican Republic lent itself to be the place to start the first phase, where the company tries to transfer the sargassum to its plant in Finland,” he said.

Díaz pointed out that the first phase of the project contemplates the export in a year of 100 containers, which can store between 20 and 40 tons of algae, through the collection of sargassum from the coast and then “remove it without losing moisture and nutrients, freeze it, and later transfer it to Finland for use.”