Dengue cases almost quadruple in the Dominican Republic; 11 deaths

According to data from the General Directorate of Epidemiology, the number of people affected by dengue has almost quadrupled. The system reports 2,190 cases of infected people.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito transmits dengue. Last year on the same date, week 23, 638 cases of people affected by the viral disease were registered.

In the last four weeks, from 20 to 23, 567 cases have been reported, for a total of 2,190, including 11 deaths that the Clinical Audit Committee has not yet audited.

During epidemiological week 23, 154 probable cases of dengue were registered, 44%, that is, 68 , reside in the municipalities of Santiago, Santo Domingo Este, Santo Domingo Norte, Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Villa Vásquez and Salcedo, indicates the Epidemiology report.

The dependency of the Ministry of Health explains that 64%, that is, 98 of 154 reported this week, corresponding to the male sex, and 83% are under 19 years of age, which implies 128 of the 154. Therefore, the accumulated positivity of the samples processed during this event is 58%, 593 of 1,027. Rains and heat exacerbate the breeding sites of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Prevention

Dengue is an endemic disease in the Dominican Republic, like decades ago, the main recommendations of the specialists were that people avoid puddles of water on the patios of their houses and keep the tanks in their homes covered.

Most of those affected by dengue are under 15 years of age, so it is recommended that in case of suspicion of the disease, the parents of minors go to the nearest pediatrician or health center. It is also recommended that those affected not self-medicate and never take antibiotics that the specialist has not indicated.