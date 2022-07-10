Electricity rates increase, blackouts and complaints continue

Since the beginning of this month, the cost of electricity has increased by 9%, which means that the population now pays between 100 and 140 pesos more.

Santo Domingo, D.R.

A report made by Listin Diario revealed how the announcement of the Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, marked the fourth occasion since last year in which an increase in the national electricity tariff was made.

Since the beginning of July, the weight of the interests has been felt in the clamor of the neighborhoods where the leaders of families and merchants do not cease to express their regret and the headache which means to them “to pay more for a bad service.”

“Now we are doing well. Before, we already paid dearly and we had many blackouts, now we pay more dearly, and we continue to have the same blackouts,” said Raul, a resident of Ensanche Luperón.

The high cost of recharging at the electric box hurts most when the residents of sectors such as 27 de Febrero and Capotillo allege that the rapid consumption of the kilowatts they buy is even less value for their money which decreases in the absence of the energy itself.

“One recharges 50 kilowatts now, the electricity goes out, and when it arrives again without having used it, you already have 45 kilowatts.

According to what had been referred by Antonio Almonte during an interview a few days ago, the cost of the electricity tariff increased by 9%, which means that the population now pays between 100 and 140 pesos more.