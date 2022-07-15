Incident between retired and active police officers is recorded in front of the National Palace

An incident between police officers was recorded during a protest in front of the National Palace.

Retired police officers called for a peaceful demonstration in front of the Government House to demand salary per year, medical insurance, and other necessities.

The struggle between the agents also led them to exchange insults because the protesters crossed the fences put up by the police in front of the Palace.

“They sent us home like dogs, without medical insurance, they took it away from us after we spent 37 and 30 years in the institution,” said Lieutenant Colonel De Champs of the National Police.

Veteran police officers are asking for the help of President Luis Abinader and Police Director Eduardo Alberto Then.

“We are not asking, we are claiming our right. Another thing, our hospital was reallocated to civilians. And we want our money,” said the lieutenant colonel.

Lieutenant Colonel Juan Fernando Mota Rodríguez, another of the retirees, said that the police cooperative is the one that administers and holds their salary money per year.

The director of the cooperative held a press conference and said that “the annual salary program is deficient” and that “in 2002, the cooperative was decapitalized by lending 184 million to the hospital for reconstruction.