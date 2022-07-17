Low rainfall and high heat due to anticyclone system and Sahara dust

This Sunday will continue the “good weather and low humidity” due to the effect of the anticyclone that enters dry and warm air over the national territory; in addition, there will be a hazy sky due to the effect of Saharan dust particles, reported the National Meteorological Office.

Due to these conditions, the ONAMET indicated that due to the hot temperatures, the recommendation is to avoid exposure to the sun without proper protection between 11 am and 5 pm, drink enough fluids, and wear light clothing, preferably light colors; it is summertime.

Regarding precipitations, the entity specified that those that occur would be associated with the daily cycle, in the country’s interior, in the form of showers.

It added that a new tropical wave is approaching our forecast area, located southeast of Puerto Rico.

National District: Mostly scattered clouds and Saharan dust in suspension.

Santo Domingo West: Occasional clouds and Saharan dust in suspension.

Santo Domingo East: Mixed scattered clouds and Saharan dust in suspension.

Santo Domingo North: Slight increases in clouds, Saharan dust in suspension.

Greater Santo Domingo: Maximum temperature between 32 °C and 35 °C and minimum between 23 °C and 25 °C.

PROVINCES FORECAST BY LOCATIONS T. Max. C T. Min. °C

Santiago Misty skies and scattered clouds. 31/ 33 22/24

Puerto Plata Grayish skies and isolated clouds at times. 30/ 33 23/25

Duarte Scattered clouds with Saharan dust. Occasional clouds with showers in the afternoon. 30/ 34 22/24

Constanza Scattered to partly cloudy clouds. 26/ 29 18/20

Peravia Skies with scattered clouds and suspended Saharan dust. Isolated showers in the afternoon. 31/ 34 22/24

San Pedro de Macorís Misty skies with isolated clouds. No significant showers are expected. 31/ 34 22/24

La Romana Skies with scattered clouds and suspended Saharan dust. 31/ 33 22/24

La Vega Partly cloudy. Cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers. 31/ 31 19/21

Monseñor Nouel Partly cloudy. Increasing in the afternoon with scattered showers. 30/ 33 21/23

San Cristóbal Scattered clouds with Saharan dust in suspension. Some clouds in the afternoon and showers. 31/ 33 21/23

Samana Hazy skies with scattered clouds. Some increases in the afternoon with isolated showers. 30/ 33 21/23

Monte Cristi Scattered clouds and Saharan dust in suspension. 31/ 35 23/25

Azua Isolated clouds and Saharan dust in suspension. 31/ 35 23/25

San Juan Scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times. No significant showers are expected. 30/ 33 20/23

Barahona Scattered clouds and suspended Saharan dust. Some passing showers during the day. 30/34 23/25

La Altagracia Mix of scattered clouds and suspended dust. Some showers during the day. 30/34 23/25