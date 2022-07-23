Freedom of expression commission opens dialogue with sectors

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Consultative Commission for Freedom of Expression (CCLEX), created by President Luis Abinader through decree 333-22, opened last Wednesday in the Listín Diario to dialogue with different sectors of society to promote a proposal for a Freedom of Expression Law that will strengthen the democratic debate.

In its first public consultation, the Consultative Commission, made up of jurists and journalists, received representatives of the National Council of Private Enterprise (CONEP), the Institutionality and Justice Foundation (Finjus), the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), the Dominican Association of Radio Broadcasters (ADORA), Citizen Participation (PC), the Justice and Transparency Foundation (FJT), and the Council for Economic and Social Development of Santo Domingo (Codessd). Speaking during the first meeting, lawyer Namphi Rodriguez, executive director of the CCLEX, said that it was agreed to form a working group so that once the draft of the Freedom of Expression Law is ready, these entities will make their observations.

“This is the first of several dialogues that will take place in the near future to gather the inputs for the proposed law that we will submit to the Executive Branch,” said the jurist.

Rodriguez said that the commissioners are carrying out a diagnosis of the legislation on freedom of expression in the country and will later formulate a proposal for a plural and inclusive law.

In his welcoming remarks, the director of Listín Diario, Miguel Franjul, said that the CCLEX has a transcendental commitment since the country is in the best moment to protect the right of freedom of expression.