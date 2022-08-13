Ministry of Labor offered 659 jobs

Yesterday, the Ministry of Labor held a job fair in which 659 vacancies were offered, an initiative in which the authorities serve as labor intermediaries to go hunting for companies that need employees.

The conference was held at the National Institute of Professional Technical Training (Infotep).

The offer included jobs in business, security, free zones, and travel and transportation agencies, among others.

The general director of employment of the Ministry of Labor, Gustavo Piantini, highlighted the enthusiastic participation of people who long for decent jobs.

He explained that those who could not be selected after completing the number of vacancies were registered in the ministry’s bag and then inserted at the request of the companies.

The requirements for these vacancies are: to be graduated in the area to apply, have proven experience, and have immediate availability.

The institution recommended that those participating in the fair wear masks as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

Those interested in participating must register on the website: rdtrabajo.mt.gob.do or call the telephone numbers (809)-583-3900 and (809)-582-2096 ext. 3009