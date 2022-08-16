Karen Ricardo says government has plunged Dominicans into poverty

SANTO DOMINGO – The presidential candidate for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Karen Ricardo, said that an example that the government is not on the right track is the key officials that President Luis Abinader has had to dismiss or have resigned, which in her opinion is evidence of a bad administration in the governmental train.

She understands that this causes, in addition, a slowdown in the operability of the State.

“It is not enough that the President has the will, his officials must also have it; that is why the country needs to turn to another horizon, and that new horizon is only guaranteed by the PLD,” said Ricardo.

For the PLD presidential candidate, a good government needs the cohesion of its officials, who must act in accordance with what the population demands. At this moment, Dominicans need answers to their primary basic needs.

Karen Ricardo pointed out that the most vulnerable class of the country suffers in the flesh due to a bad government administration, which is reflected in the daily increases in necessities, making them unaffordable for Dominican families.

“The citizens need a different direction, a government that guarantees food, health, education, and housing. However, we cannot be indifferent to what the country is going through with the high prices of the family basket,” she emphasized.

In view of this situation, he believes that the PLD must assume power again in 2024 to put the country back on the path of prosperity and progress so that the people can once again have peace of mind.