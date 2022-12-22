Group of men rape two women in Santiago for denouncing they were illegal immigrants

Residents of the Santa Rosa III sector in the Santiago Oeste municipal district expressed their outrage after two women claimed to have been raped and beaten by several men of Haitian nationality, prompting the community to expel all Haitians from the town. Concern and impotence grew among the locals of that part of Cienfuegos as the women who had been victims of the horrendous sexual assault by the Haitians narrated the details of everything that had happened in tears.

“They entered my house at 4:00 a.m. last Sunday, broke a board, then entered through the back door, and then they began to rape me and do everything to me, and they did everything in front of my granddaughter, and they threatened to kill my granddaughter if I resisted,” one of the women who was abused said.

In the recounting of the events, the woman, whose name is omitted, continued counting the hours of martyrdom and pain caused by their heinous action, in which the two men sexually abused her alternately.