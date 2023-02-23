Border Operation: Military allowed Haitians to enter the Dominican Republic for 300 pesos
The Dominican military, called upon to defend the border zone from the entry of undocumented and illegal persons through common points, not only set a price per head for the admission of Haitians; They also warned the coyotes about the environment in the area and dispersed, if it was within their means, the patrol. This is reflected in some of the wiretaps that are part of the evidence in the Border Operation investigation deposited by the Public Ministry requesting coercive measures against fifteen people investigated in the file, five of whom are active soldiers in the border area between Dajabón and Montecristi.
One of the conversations that are extracted is the negotiation between an unidentified Haitian with a Dominican and an active member of the Army of the Dominican Republic, Rafael Zabala Peña, who was also in charge of one of the entry gates to the country. The investigation maintains that once one of the border merchants asks Zabala to let Haitians pass and asks him how much he is going to charge them, Zabala replies: “300 pesos for each one.” The recording was made on November 11, 2022.
This price of betrayal was minuscule when one sees that the network for trafficking, the so-called “Operacion Frontera” or “Boarder Operation” charged Haitians between 4,500 and 8,000 pesos to let them into the country.
unless major jail time is the result, nothing will change. Everything in this country is give me a few pesos and we will forget this ever happened.
If you believe rd300 is paid to cross after the border merchant charges 4-5 thousand to cross, I have a bridge in Punta Cana to sell you at a cheap price. Haitians crossing illegally are not stupid, just poor.
5 US dollars is what it cost to cross, and zero to go to the market, on both cases Dominican law is violated by letting in foreigners enter the country without the proper documentation and even with this “flexibility” the international organizations insist the DR treats the Haitians unfairly, are they aware that if the DR decides to apply its laws not a single haitian would cross that border? as the vast mayority of them would not be able to even complete the basic paperwork?. looking the other way is the way DR helps Haiti, even if that means violating its own laws.
Then that is DR’s problem if it won’t take proper action. Break all relations with Haiti and completely seal the border.