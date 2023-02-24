Minister for Women reiterates support in favor of the 3 causes

The position assumed by the Ministry of Women since the origin of the debate about the absolute criminalization or not of abortion in the new Penal Code has always been to approve a norm that guarantees the rights of women to decide between living or dying. This was stated this Friday by the head of the Ministry for Women, Mayra Jiménez, during an interview on the Despierta program with CDN, in which she also considered that the majority of the Dominican people favor the decriminalization of abortion in the circumstances provided for by the 3 causes.

“The majority of the people are in favor that when the life of the pregnant woman is at risk, she can decide; that if a girl or adolescent was raped and became pregnant due to that heinous act, her family has the possibility to analyze and decide. And if that family decides that that girl should continue with that painful pregnancy and that very special situation, no one is going to stop them. That is what it is about, deciding between living or dying, ”said Jiménez. However, she expressed that women have a very difficult time when it comes to legislation that places the rights of women at the center, a situation that she attributes to the fact that women are not yet fully aware of their human rights implications.

“We need, then, a Congress that is more committed to our rights, that can legislate from a gender perspective, so that we can move forward,” she added while noting that all political parties agree to leave out of the legislation human rights of women.