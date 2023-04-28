Inmate escapes while doing community work at the UASD facility in Santiago

Santiago.- During community service at the Santiago campus of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), Emmanuel de Jesús Morel, a prisoner sentenced to 30 years in jail for murder, escaped due to an oversight by the guards. Morel was supposed to be doing social work at the university center, but he fled from the area. The Rafey Hombres Correction and Rehabilitation Center had sent Morel to the UASD campus, and he had served 16 years of his sentence before escaping.

Following Morel’s escape, a search operation was launched by authorities to locate him. The search team included not only prison officers but also soldiers from the Dominican Republic Army and members of the National Police.

The agents responsible for Morel’s supervision are under investigation to determine whether they were complicit in the escape.