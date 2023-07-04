Former Dominican President Danilo Medina’s Instagram account hacked

Santo Domingo.- In a concerning development for cybersecurity, the Instagram account of former Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina has been hacked by cybercriminals. The hackers gained unauthorized access to the profile of Medina, who is also the president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and made significant changes that have left his followers bewildered.

One of the noticeable alterations was the replacement of Danilo Medina’s profile photo with an image of an unknown blonde woman sporting a bored expression. Furthermore, all previous posts were either deleted or archived, leaving only three posts that are currently inaccessible.

Despite the scale of this incident, the Community Manager team responsible for the account has not yet managed to resolve the issue completely. The changes made to the former president’s profile still persist, except for the profile photo, which has been restored to its original state.