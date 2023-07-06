11 members of a criminal network linked to the seizure of 1,010 kilos of drugs are sentenced

Santo Domingo.- Eleven out of twelve members of a prominent criminal network involved in drug trafficking and money laundering have been sentenced, with some reaching a criminal agreement.

The Second Investigating Court of the Judicial District of Santo Domingo Este accepted the Public Ministry’s motions for the admission of the criminal agreement, resulting in the conviction of seven of the accused.

The court also ordered a trial for the remaining five members of the network, who were also sentenced by the First Collegiate Court of Santo Domingo Este.

The defendants were connected to the seizure of 1,010.46 kilograms of hydrochloric cocaine, which was found in a vehicle on July 22, 2017.

The authorized courts approved a sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of 200 minimum wages for Radhamés Sánchez Sánchez and John Kelly Castillo, to be served in the La Victoria National Penitentiary.

Elvis Radhamés Sánchez Morales, Ereminda Francisca Álvarez Rodríguez, Ludy Mariel Gálvez, Solangel de León Cruz, and Héctor Bienvenido de León Núñez were sentenced to a fine of 50 minimum wages and five years in prison, with a suspended sentence.

Miguel Ángel Morla Castro received a seven-year prison sentence, while Wander Castillo, Porfirio Espiritusanto de Castillo, and Héctor de León Richardson were sentenced to five years in prison.

The total fines amount to RD$14,500,000.00 (fourteen million five hundred thousand Dominican pesos).

Richard Nivar was discharged, and the Public Ministry awaits the full decision of the First Collegiate Court in order to consider an appeal.

As part of the investigation, the courts seized ten properties valued at over 300 million pesos, located in luxurious areas of Santo Domingo, as well as in tourist areas such as Bayahibe, La Altagracia, and La Romana.

Additionally, a farm in El Seibo was confiscated, along with more than 170 million Dominican pesos (RD$170,000,000.00), approximately 20,000 US dollars, six firearms including pistols, shotguns, and rifles, and five high-cylinder vehicles including a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and a Ford, among others.