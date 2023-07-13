Ombudsman shows concern for the quality of Dominican politicians

The Ombudsman, Pablo Ulloa, expressed deep concern about the caliber of politicians assuming public positions in the Dominican Republic. He emphasized the need for well-trained politicians to govern the country effectively and called on society to demand that individuals in public office possess real qualifications, including empathy, simplicity, humility, technical expertise, and emotional intelligence, as well as a genuine commitment beyond electoral interests.

Ulloa stressed the importance of education and training for individuals assuming managerial, ministerial, and other leadership positions, not limited to executive roles. He highlighted the lack of government compliance as a significant problem in society, urging officials to fulfill their responsibilities and address issues such as corruption, drug trafficking, and conflicts that arise due to non-compliance.

During a meeting with the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD), Ulloa presented the achievements of the institutional strategic plan for 2021-2027. He emphasized that the Ombudsman’s office is a model of ethics and integrity, optimizing resources to achieve more with less. He highlighted a high rate of case completion (99.8%) and increased responsiveness (82%) as indicators of accessibility and commitment to serving the public.

Ulloa also mentioned that their office has achieved 94% transparency. In their efforts to contribute to the development of the Dominican people, they have organized 103 talks, 46 workshops, and 5 certifications, among other valuable initiatives.

The Ombudsman’s statements underscore the importance of having well-prepared and committed politicians in public office and highlight the need for greater government compliance and transparency in the Dominican Republic.