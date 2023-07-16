“All operations are returning to normal,” Aerodom says of AILA flights

Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom) informed that as of 2:30 this Saturday afternoon, “all operations are returning to normal” at the International Airport of the Americas, José Francisco Peña Gómez (Aila).

The announcement was made after this morning that the entity restricted operations as a result of asphalt damage to the runway after the landing of an aircraft, which caused delays in the departure of several flights.

The delays caused discomfort and complaints from some passengers, many of whom said they had been waiting more than an hour for the situation to be resolved.

Due to the malfunction, Aerodom said it had mobilized its technicians to resume normal operations at the air terminal.

“We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. Everyone’s safety is our priority,” the agency said in a statement.