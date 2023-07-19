Interior Minister values Colombian Police support in police reform

Santo Domingo.- Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesús Vásquez Martínez, expressed his appreciation for the valuable support provided by a delegation of Colombian police experts who conducted leadership workshops for 441 colonels and 20 generals of the Dominican national police force as part of the ongoing police reform.

During an official event, Minister Vásquez Martínez received a report on the work carried out by the commission, led by Colonel Olex Yender Flores. He acknowledged the significance of the efforts in advancing the transformation of the police entity and stated that the explanations received align with the progress achieved, indicating that they are on the right track.

The minister emphasized that the training of the police force is crucial as the Dominican Republic requires more highly capable officers. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to train the police under improved conditions.

The high command training program is part of a triangular cooperation agreement between Colombia, the United States, and the Dominican Republic. The workshops, focused on leadership development with an emphasis on the comprehensive transformation of the National Police, spanned 60 days.

Colonel Flores presented a forward-looking vision during the event, highlighting six fundamental areas: human development, police service, financial resources, legitimacy and trust, education and professionalization, and digital transformation. He stated that these areas have been largely fulfilled and expressed his readiness to collaborate to ensure that the trained colonels become agents of change.

Minister Vásquez Martínez was accompanied by Major General Eduardo Alberto Then, Director of the National Police, as well as Vice Ministers Jesús Féliz and Fernando Nolberto, Commissioner for Police Reform José (Pepe) Vila Del Castillo, and Mu-Kien Sang Ben, Coordinator of the Technical Commission for the Restructuring of the Police’s Educational System.

The Colombian police commission involved in the training program includes Alexander Cossio, Didier Rubén Peña, Orminson Santos, Francisco Alberto Pacheco, Paul Butki, and Rosy Peña.