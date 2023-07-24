Ministry of Education will allow the use of current school uniforms

Santo Domingo.- For the upcoming school year 2023-2024, the Ministry of Education has announced a significant change regarding school uniforms. In an effort to enhance uniformity and national identity, the Ministry will gradually introduce new uniforms through the National Institute for Student Welfare (Inabie), while also permitting the continued use of current uniforms.

Minister Ángel Hernández addressed the concerns of numerous parents, assuring them that the process will be seamless. The delivery of the new uniforms will be synchronized with the suppliers’ production, ensuring a smooth transition for all students.

The new uniform design will feature navy blue pants and a light blue shirt, applicable to students across all educational levels nationwide. Until the new uniforms are fully distributed, students can continue to wear their existing khaki pants and T-shirts, which are color-coded based on their respective regions. For instance, students in Cibao Central will wear wine red, those in Cibao Norte will don golden yellow, students from the South Region will sport turquoise blue, while the East and Metropolitan Regions will have green and royal blue, respectively.

To facilitate this uniform change, the Ministry of Education has approved Departmental Order 19-2023. The 2023-2024 school period will serve as a transitional phase, allowing the use of current uniforms without any loss of contracted merchandise already in the warehouses. This decision provides a prudent period of approximately 17 months for production to adapt to the changes seamlessly.

It’s important to note that the implementation of this new uniform policy will be cost-free for all students enrolled in the public education system. The total cost of the uniform change is estimated at 1,970,966,322.17 pesos, a significant investment in fostering a sense of unity and identity among students across the nation.

With this initiative, the Ministry of Education aims to create a standardized and cohesive appearance, promoting a stronger sense of belonging among students and educational institutions nationwide. As the 2023-2024 school year approaches, excitement and anticipation are building for the introduction of the new uniforms, which are poised to leave a positive impact on the educational community.