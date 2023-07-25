ASDN removes political propaganda billboards in unauthorized public spaces in the Dominican Republic

The Mayor’s Office of Santo Domingo Norte (ASDN) has initiated a campaign to remove billboards and propaganda posters in compliance with Ordinance 04-21, which prohibits advertising on electric or telephone poles, trees, and other elements that may obstruct citizens’ safety and free movement.

Mayor Carlos Guzmán led the effort, calling on all candidates from different political organizations to cooperate in respecting public spaces and promoting order and organization throughout the municipality. The operation, headed by General Luis Mejía Guerrero, the director of Public Spaces, began on Hermanas Mirabal avenue and Professor Juan Bosch Ecológica avenue, where numerous illegal billboards were removed, ensuring citizens’ safety in different streets and sectors.

The campaign will continue throughout the week on major avenues such as Charles de Gaulle avenue, Jacobo Majluta avenue, and Villa Mella. The operation involved various directorates, including the Municipal Police, Directorate of Urban Planning, Regional Directorate of the National Police, and Directorate of Communications.