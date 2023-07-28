Minister: for more than 25 years the school has not required a birth certificate to enroll

Santo Domingo.- Minister of Education, Ángel Hernández, clarified that for over 25 years, a birth certificate has not been required to enroll a child in public schools.

This decision was taken to ensure that all children, especially those in rural areas and marginalized neighborhoods, have access to education, regardless of having the document.

The right to education is considered universal, and the Ministry of Education reaffirms its commitment to enrolling all students, including those without a birth certificate. The institution has issued guidelines for the registration process to facilitate this inclusive approach to education.