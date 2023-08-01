Fire affects apartment near Rómulo Betancourt avenue in Bella Vista

Santo Domingo.- On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in a room on the fifth floor of the Lía Marie 4 residential area located on Francisco Soñé street, near the corner of Rómulo Betancourt heading south in Bella Vista. The incident prompted the response of eight units from the National District Fire Department to the scene.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries during the incident. However, the authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire to determine its reasons.