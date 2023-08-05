Santo Domingo is commemorating its 525th anniversary of its founding

Today marks the 525th anniversary of the founding of the City of Santo Domingo, Primate of America, an occasion that the Mayor’s Office of the National District will celebrate with various events.

The activities, says a note, will be headed by Mayor Carolina Mejía and will begin on the esplanade of the Town Hall, in the Colonial City in Santo Domingo, at 8:00 in the morning.

At that time the flags will be raised and the proclamation of the 525th anniversary, accompanied by the interpretation of the National Anthem and the city council by the band of the Fire Department of the National District and a herald of the Colony will read the proclamation of the celebration.

At 9:00 in the morning, the document states, a Mass of thanksgiving will be held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Santa María de la Encarnación, Primate of America.

Children’s workshop

According to the communication, at 3:30 in the afternoon there will be a children’s workshop on assembling three-dimensional models, Fortress, Royal Houses and Alcázar de Atarazanas, in Parque Colón that will conclude with a concert by the band of the Firefighters.

As part of the commemoration of the anniversary, on Sunday the Fernández Environmental Project will be inaugurated, a transcendental work that responds efficiently and sustainably to the problem of storm drainage that afflicted the sector for more than 25 years, scheduled for 11:00 in the morning and attended by President Luis Abinader.

While on Wednesday of next week at 10:30 in the morning the mayor will deliver to the director of the General Archive of the Nation, Roberto Cassá the book ‘Calf’.

Continuing with the activities, says the note, on Friday 11 at 11:00 in the morning the Dominican Postal Institute (Inposdom) and the Mayor’s Office of the National District will circulate the commemorative postal issue to the 525th anniversary of the City of Santo Domingo, at the Town Hall.